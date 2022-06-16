Herschel Walker Is Furious that Media Reported on Second Hidden Son

It is conceivable that there are situations where a candidate could go through the vast majority of a major campaign (for the U.S. Senate, post-primaries) without mentioning fathering a second son, but that wouldn’t apply to Hershel Walker.

Yesterday, the Daily Beast reported that Hershel Walker had a son in Texas, aged ten, who Walker had never mentioned, perhaps because Walker does nothing more than send money and birthday/Christimas presents to the ten year old boy. (Name withheld). Herschel Walker held himself out as a wonderful father, staying loyal to Christian Walker (age 22) despite the fact that Walker is not with Christian’s mother. It does seem as though Walker and Christian have a good relationship. But Walker has, at times, also seemed to lecture fathers – especially fellow black men – who weren’t playing a big enough role in their kids’ lives. For Herschel Walker, avoiding talking publicly about the fact that he had a 10-year-old son in Texas (name withheld), is a major problem. It is perhaps the law straw making Walker unelectable even in Georgia.

According to the New York Daily News, Walker is furious that the media reported on the story at all, even though it is highly relevant given Walker speaks out about this very issue.

Befitting an ex-running back, Herschel Walker went on offense Wednesday.

The Georgia GOP Senate candidate and former NFL star’s campaign admitted a report that Walker has a son he hadn’t mentioned publicly was true but denied Walker was trying to keep the offspring a secret.

“To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd,” political operative Scott Paradise said.

Under any circumstances, it is “odd” for a candidate to not include mention of their kids, all their kids, in describing their family. No one expects the ten-year-old to be part of the campaign. One would expect Walker to acknowledge his other son’s existence. It certainly allows people to see Walker’s dishonesty again, a lie by omission. Even Donald Trump brought Tiffany out to speak at the RNC Convention in 2016 and acknowledged (barely) the paternity of Barron. But it’s the hypocrisy that is going to bury Walker.

“I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,” I have been “like a father to some of those kids that had never had fathers.” Herschel Walker’s second son’s mother went to court for paternity and child support. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) June 15, 2022

Walker’s secret son has grown up more than 1,500 miles from Walker’s Texas home. In a statement, Walker’s campaign acknowledged the existence of his secret son, saying Walker is “proud of his children.” https://t.co/LudUoHDhaw — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 15, 2022

Fatherless homes can be a major problem, especially when the mother is overloaded with two jobs. And yet you will find men and women of all colors across this country who turned out extremely well due to the dedication of a single mother or father. But yes, generally, kids do best with the attention of a mother and father, which leaves Walker’s actions with respect to his Texas son both inexplicable and hypocritical.