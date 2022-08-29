Brian Kemp Ordered To Testify In Georgia Trump Criminal Probe

A judge ruled that Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) must testify before the grand jury investigating possible Trump criminal election meddling.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

A judge has denied Gov. Brian Kemp’s request to avoid testifying before the special purpose grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his allies’ attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

But the Monday morning ruling from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney did say Kemp could appear before the grand jury at “some date soon after” his contentious quest for re-election is concluded.

Given that Trump and his allies have attempted to portray every prosecution as motivated by politics, it may be to the prosecution’s benefit not to have Gov. Kemp testify until after the election.

Kemp was clearly worried that testifying before the election would cost him votes with Trump supporters, but the point of the investigation is to uncover potential crimes and prosecute those who may have committed crimes in Georgia after the 2020 election.

Gov. Kemp is currently leading Democrat Stacy Abrams in a rematch of their close 2018 election. Kemp was trying to avoid testifying, but the grand jury will hear his testimony, and Trump will not be able to claim that Democrats are using the courts to manipulate the midterm election.

Kemp is going to have to testify and detail how Trump tried to overturn the election in Georgia, and that is very good news for the American people.

