Republicans Have Walked Into A Joe Biden Trap On Social Security

President Biden lowered the boom on Republicans in Congress who are seeking to cut Social Security and Medicare.

Video of Biden speaking at a DNC event:

Biden said during a Friday speech:

Already 158 house Republicans signing on to the Republican budget that would cut Medicare and Social Security already, the man in charge of electing Republicans in the Senate Senator Rick Scott of Florida has proposed a plan to put Social Security on the chopping block every five years. I know this sounds but I really mean it. Go on the internet and check it out they have laid out the platform.

Every five years, according to the Senate, Congress will vote to cut reduce or eliminate Social Security or bring it back as it is. What do you think the prospects are of it coming back as it is? You have been paying into Social Security since you got your first paycheck.

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin as my mother would say god bless his soul. He thinks waiting five years is too long and he wants to put social security back every year. If congress does not vote to keep it then it goes away. A requirement to vote to keep it now think of that not just Social Security he wants to put up, Medicare, Medicaid benefits, every federal benefit gets up and has to be voted on every year.

In 46 days America will face this if Republicans control Congress Social Security will be on the chopping block, but if you support the Democrats Social Security will be protected period. I will not let any MAGA Republicans take it away.

Back when Republicans thought that there was going to be a red wave, they started launching into all sorts of big talk about right-wing dreams and wish lists like cutting Social Security. At the time, Biden was quiet. Once Republicans went from whispering that they would cut Social Security to putting it in writing and saying it publicly, the President pounced.

Biden and the Democrats have a ready-made argument complete with proof from the mouths of Republicans that they intend to cut Social Security and Medicare, and the President cleanly and clearly delivered the stakes to voters.