Christian Walker Lashes Out Over Father’s Abortion Hypocrisy

One would hope that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is finally finished. Impossibly, Herschel Walker has managed to humiliate himself weekly (Electric cars with solar panels on top), while going up against one of the Senate’s mostly deeply intellectual and spiritual men in Sen. Ralph Warnock. Yet as the polls currently stand, Walker is within 2.`1 percentage points of Warnock. Walker has made his anti-abortion or “baby killing,” stance a large part of his campaign, as unapologetic as it has been aggressive. Last night, this site covered the breaking story that Walker paid for a 2009 abortion. Again, one would hope that Walker is finally finished. After all, his son, Christian, once a big supporter, has now called Herschel Walker out over the issue:

From tweets below:

Herschel Walker’s son Christian Walker blasted his dad’s bid for a Georgia Senate seat by calling him a bad father, a liar and a hypocrite just hours after a news report Monday said the GOP nominee got a woman pregnant and paid for her abortion more than a decade ago.

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you,” Christian Walker wrote in a series of tweets.

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it,” he added.

Christian has certainly had his own problems, seeming to be anti-LGBTQ despite the fact that he’s acknowledged he is gay. But Christian also certainly has a point. Walker has held himself out there as someone on a higher Christian plain. His moral certitude has propped up what would otherwise be a campaign in tatters. This particular “October surprise” may have been waiting in the Warnock campaign for some time, but it seems to have surprised Christian. One wonders if – perhaps – 10% of Walker’s voters will be turned off in the same way and either vote for Warnock or simply not vote.

If so, if just 10% believe it’s now just too much, Walker’s campaign will finally fall apart. Hypocrisy and lies don’t get stronger than this.

