1/6 Committee Calls The Bluff Of Donald John Trump With Subpoena

The 1/6 Committee called Trump’s bluff and answered his complaints about their investigation by subpoenaing him for his testimony.

Video of the vote:

Liz Cheney said before the vote:

Mr. Chairman, at some point, the Department of Justice may well unearth facts that these and other witnesses are currently concealing.

But our duty today is to our country and our children and our Constitution. We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to those answers, so we can act now to protect our republic.

So this afternoon, I am offering this resolution that the committee direct the chairman to issue a subpoena for relevant documents and testimony under oath from Donald John Trump in connection with the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol.

Trump has been complaining since the committee was formed that it is biased and he has no “due process” even though the Committee is not a criminal trial. He is not a defendant, and he has no due process rights.

The Committee called Trump’s bluff. He will now have the chance to tell his side of the story under oath. Trump will probably talk a big game about testifying, but he will do what he always does. Donald Trump will hide behind lawyers, refuse to show up, and attempt to run out the clock.