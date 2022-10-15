Michael Cohen Says Trump Doesn’t Have The Guts To Testify Before The 1/6 Committee

Facebook

Michael Cohen said Donald Trump doesn’t have the guts to testify before the 1/6 Committee.

Video:

The answer to that is absolutely not. He’s not coming in. He will play the song that we’ve all heard over and over and over again. I want to do it. I’m going to get it done. I’m going to sit for it. I have nothing to fear. I’m innocent. Blah, blah, blah. And we all know it’s absolutely untrue.

This is all part of the economic grift Trump has become so adept at doing. Already they’re sending out emails from the GOP. Hey, friend, they are attacking us again. We need your support. 1,000 time match and all that. This is all part of the great economic grift that is the legacy of the Trump administration.

There is no way that Donald Trump will show up to testify before the 1/6 Committee. If Trump testified, he would either have to admit to crimes or perjure himself by lying, and he doesn’t want to go to jail, the failed former president will likely try to run out the clock and hope that Republicans win back the House and the 1/6 Committee goes away.

It would be shocking if Trump agreed to testify and then showed up.

Trump has so far only testified when he has been compelled to do so by a judge. Once the subpoena is issued, Trump will sue, and the stall tactics will begin.