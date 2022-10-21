Potential GOP House May Defund All Capitol Attack Investigations: Stop Criminal Proceedings

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Add this to the trash heap of reasons that Republicans shouldn’t be in charge of either house of Congress or the White House. Reports now say that Republicans may defund investigations and prosecutions into the January 6th insurrections. No, this isn’t about defunding the Committee investigation; that is taken as a [shameless] given. They are talking about FBI investigations into the insurrectionists themselves and however high up they can get. From NBC News:

The Biden administration says it is in critical need of more money to bring the Jan. 6 rioters to justice. But it’s not clear Congress will grant that request in a major funding bill planned for December. And if it fails to do so before the new year, a potential Republican-led House could imperil the resources they need.

Online sleuths had identified hundreds of additional Jan. 6 rioters who have not yet been arrested; one of the sleuths who is closely tracking the Justice Department’s caseload noted that the number of outstanding cases is going down, with sentences now outpacing new arrests.

The DOJ has told Congress that more than $34 million in funding is “critically needed” to fund the investigation. “The cases are unprecedented in scale and is expected to be among the most complex investigations prosecuted by the Department of Justice.

You will note that in a federal budget that allocates $131.1 billion in average discretionary spending, $34 million to bring to justice the people that attempted a coup would seem to be money well spent in contemplation of any future plans to take a shot at overthrowing the government.

It is worth wondering why it is that the Republicans feel such kinship with the people from whom they ran for their lives, right Josh Hawley?

The December gov't funding bill may be the last chance for Justice to get the funding they say they need for the J6 criminal probe. If/when Republicans take the House, all bets are off. For now, some GOP moderates say they're open to approving the cash.https://t.co/Nh8Q12mA3W — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 20, 2022