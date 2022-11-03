Bombshell: Sen. Mike Lee Caught on Tape Admitting Republicans Plan To End Social Security

Facebook

The video below is not new. Indeed, it appears to be from some swank fundraiser in 2010. The video is not even new in the 2022 mid-term election in that it appears it was out in mid-October. The video is new, as shown on MSNBC and flying all over the internet today. Depending on how fast Democrats can get this video everywhere, it could be devastating to Republicans. After all, only the top 5% in wealth want to see the end of Social Security (Which isn’t even part of the budget) and Medicare (Which is). It is a gamechanger:

Senator Mike Lee caught ON TAPE saying he wants to "phase out Social Security, pull it up from the roots, get rid of it." Spread this everywhere.

HE NEEDS TO LOSE. pic.twitter.com/wqUVygu7dR — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 3, 2022

It shouldn’t “just” be spread everywhere for Mike Lee to lose. It should be spread everywhere as demonstrative of what Republicans will do if they ever have the power to do so. Mike Lee, Mehmet Oz, Blake Masters, Herschel Walker… they are all running this year in order to be ensconced in the Senate in 2024 when we can’t know who will be president. We do know what they want.

And Lee’s opponent, the non-MAGA Evan McMullin, pounced, surely wanting it seen by people everywhere.

Mike Lee was caught on camera saying that it will be his "objective to phase out social security" and that he'll "pull it up by its roots." We made a promise to our seniors—and Utahns deserve a senator who will hold true to it. — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) November 2, 2022

The video exploded on Twitter:

Mike Lee has said “we are not a democracy” and now is caught on tape admitting that he wants to end social security. https://t.co/OeAzXECzzk — Michael Lange (@mlange8407) November 3, 2022

Mike Lee wants to steal our social security money because he’s a greedy heartless fascist talibangelical death cultist. pic.twitter.com/vomD2wmzkQ — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) November 3, 2022

Mike Lee caught on tape saying he wants to "phase out Social Security, pull it up from the roots, get rid of it."

Didn’t that used to be the third rail of American politics.

Why are seniors voting for people who want to take away their Social Security?

pic.twitter.com/OIvwRhSwv5 — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) November 3, 2022

There are so many more, but one can simply click any of the above to get them. The MAGAs that replied to tweets pointed out that the video is “old,” and it hasn’t happened yet. But there is absolutely “new” talk today about Republicans wanting to do away with Social Security and Medicare. In fact, from yesterday’s New York Times:

Congressional Republicans, eyeing a midterm election victory that could hand them control of the House and the Senate, have embraced plans to reduce federal spending on Social Security and Medicare, including cutting benefits for some retirees and raising the retirement age for both safety net programs.

So, what’s old is new again. Or, it is just the Republicans who have always sought to strip mine the federal budget and get that money into private hands.