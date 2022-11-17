The White House Is Prepared for Battle Over House GOP Investigations

Facebook

President Joe Biden is showing his 40-plus years of experience in Washington. While the Republicans campaigned amid talks about red waves, Biden did what he could to prevent that wave (and did prevent the worst of it) while also preparing for the vicious investigations sure to come. Biden’s team has already hired Richard Sauber, a prominent white-collar attorney, to lead the legal response to oversight probes, according to CNN, in a report that went on to say:

“While President Joe Biden and Democrats campaigned to preserve their congressional majorities, a small team of attorneys, communications strategists and legislative specialists have spent the past few months holed up in Washington preparing for the alternative, two administration officials said.

“The preparations, largely run out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House, are among the earliest and most comprehensive by any administration ahead of a midterm election and highlight how far-reaching and aggressive Republican investigations are expected to be.”

This is how it is done. As reported yesterday, there is a rapid response team ready to stomp down any “out of bounds” abuse of the oversight process.

The team will not just be made up of private counsel for Biden and White House Counsel for official affairs. The Department of Justice will police, literally, the legality of the investigations, including investigations into the DOJ itself:

“The Justice Department is also bracing for investigations, bringing in well-known government transparency attorney Austin Evers to help respond to legislative oversight. Evers is the founder of the group American Oversight and served as its executive director until this year, and previously handled the oversight response at the State Department.

The Democrats have learned (finally) not to wait until the investigations come to defend them but assume the attacks are coming and perhaps even start on offense (an attorney specializing in transparency?). The plan sounds akin to pre-positioning assets on the battlefield. It all sounds so warlike, and yet if you ask any of the Republicans, especially Jim Jordan or Matt Gaetz, they do see this as war.

They believe that this is the reason they’re sent to congress, not to solve problems.