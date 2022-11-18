Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants To Jeopardize National Security And Defund The DOJ Over Trump Special Counsel

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) immediately called for Attorney General Merrick Garland to be impeached and the DOJ to lose its funding for following the law and investigating Trump.

Greene tweeted:

IMPEACH MERRICK GARLAND! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 18, 2022

Republicans will need to refuse to appropriate any funding to Merrick Garland’s Special Counsel and defund any part of the DOJ acting on behalf of the Democrat party as a taxpayer funded campaign arm for the Democrat’s 2024 presidential nominee. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 18, 2022

Due to the small Republican majority in the House, Merrick Garland is not going to be impeached, so Rep. Greene can forget that. Defunding the DOJ is also not going to happen.

Democrats should use the lame duck session to pass a special funding appropriation for the Department of Justice as a matter of national security.

What exactly does Greene want Garland impeached for?

It seems that she wants him impeached for following the law.

Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel because that is what he is supposed to do if there is any potential for conflicts of interest. The special counsel isn’t an abuse of power, as Sen. Ted Cruz falsely claimed. The special counsel is used to conduct an independent outside investigation.

If the DOJ’s review of these matters concluded that Trump did nothing wrong, there would be no need for a special counsel.

The appointment of the special counsel is an indication that indictments are likely coming, and that is why Marjorie Taylor Greene blew a gasket and demanded that Garland be impeached while trying to jeopardize national security by defunding the DOJ.