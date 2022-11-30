Lindsey Graham Is Teaming Up With Elizabeth Warren To Regulate Twitter, Apple, Google, And Facebook

Facebook

Sen. Lindsey Graham announced that he is working with Sen. Elizabeth Warren to unveil a digital regulatory commission to regulate social media companies.

Video:

Graham: I'm going to unveil a digital regulatory commission to deal with social media companies like Apple and Twitter and Google.. pic.twitter.com/p6BP2HkTpm — Acyn (@Acyn) November 30, 2022

Graham (R-SC) said on Fox News, “Big Tech, you can’t sue these people because of Section 230, so there is no regulatory scheme that works, so I am going to unveil a digital regulatory commission to deal with social media companies like Apple, and Twitter, and Google. We need some regulatory environment to control the abuses of power here, so I’m going to do that with Elizabeth Warren. You look for something that can bring us together in Washington. Social media is out of control, they need to be regulated in some fashion, and I think that brings both parties together.”

Big Tech is so out of control that it has made Lindsey Graham and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) allies on the same issue.

Graham is right. Elon Musk’s only mistake has been that he has been so obvious with his abuse of power. Musk might be the final straw that forces the government to take action against social media companies.

There are too few people with too much power running a few giant social media companies. The abuse of power in social media needs to be addressed.