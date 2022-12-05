The Lincoln Project Blasts McCarthy And McConnell For Not Standing Up To Trump

Facebook

The Lincoln Project pointed out that Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell have been too weak to stand up to Trump, even after he called for terminating the Constitution.

The Lincoln Project said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

After leading the violent January 6th, 2021 insurrection against the peaceful transfer of power, Trump’s statement is another grim reminder of his desire to destroy the Constitution, overthrow the rule of law, and ignore our democratic traditions to attain absolute power. He does not care for the nation, only his pursuit of power and money for himself and his family.

Trump’s comments should have been immediately condemned by every Republican in the nation. Instead, lackeys like Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell again showed their weakness as leaders; too afraid to confront Trump for fear of his violent and furious base.

Donald Trump and the MAGA movement must be defeated or the American experiment will come to a crashing end. Americans must join together, place their policy differences aside and confront the existential threat posed by Donald Trump and his anti-democracy supporters in 2024.

The reason why Trump remains a solid favorite to virtual lock for the Republican nomination in 2024 is that Republicans in power remain terrified of him.

Kevin McCarthy absolutely will not condemn Trump, and Mitch McConnell will dance around directly condemning the former president. McConnell will say critical things but never directly connect them to Trump.

Republican primary voters will not reject Trump as a group. If the field is crowded in 2024, Trump will only need 30%-35% of the primary vote to walk away with the nomination if the anti-Trump vote is split among several candtes.

People do need to put their policy differences aside and realize that Trump wants to end democracy. He is an immediate threat that must be defeated and it will take a cross-party national coalition committed to saving democracy to do so.