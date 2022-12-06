1/6 Police Refuse To Shake Hands With McConnell And McCarthy At Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony

Facebook

1/6 officers shook the hands of Speaker Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Schumer but walked past Minority Leaders McCarthy and McConnell at the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony.

Video:

During Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for Jan. 6 police, representatives of those receiving awards shake hands with Schumer then walk past McConnell and McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/YGjKXRGtiZ — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 6, 2022

How the police feel about who has their backs was on video for the world to see. The police were not about to shake the hands who refused to condemn Trump for the 1/6 attack and continued to embolden and encourage the former president by being too weak to stand up to him.

Officer Brian Sicknick’s mother explained how the police and families feel:

I spoke w/ Brian Sicknick's mother Gladys about her choice not to shake hands w/ Rep McCarthy & Sen McConnell at Cong. gold medal ceremony She said: "I don't understand how they can stand there… They'll go down to Mar-a-lago & kiss his ring.. or whatever they do down there" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 6, 2022

The Capitol Police know who has been on their side versus Republicans who have tried to demonize them and blame them for the insurrection.

Democrats have stood with the police, but they appreciate that these brave and outnumbered officers risked their well-being to save the lives of Congress members and staff working in the Capitol.

Republicans attempted to defund the Capitol Police after the attack, and it was Democrats who stepped up to fund them.

The picture of police officers shaking hands with Democratic leadership and walking past the Republican congressional leadership says it all. Republicans can fool their supporters into believing they love the police, but the officers at the Gold Medal Ceremony knew better.