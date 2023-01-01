Biden May Announce His Reelection Campaign As Soon As February

Facebook

It is being reported that President Biden could announce that he is running for a second term before the State Of The Union in February.

Politico reported:

Those in the president’s circle believe there is a strong and growing likelihood that he will run again and that an announcement could potentially come earlier than had been expected, possibly as soon as mid-February, around the expected date of the State of the Union, according to those people.

…

Revamping the primary calendar to put Biden-friendly South Carolina first was another sign of intention to run again. First Lady Jill Biden has signaled that she is onboard with another bid, even as some close Biden worry about the toll of a campaign on the 80-year-old president.

President Biden would be crazy not to run for a second term if his health permits it. He has had a string of successes that have not been seen in the United States in generations.

The nation’s current state of hardened partisanship makes presidential approval ratings a meaningless statistic, and the President demonstrated the power of his message to move voters with a historic performance by his party in the 2022 midterm election.

If Donald Trump is the Republican nominee, there is no reason to believe that Biden would do anything less than blow out the Republican Party in 2024.

The economy may have a few more post-pandemic hiccups and bumps, but the road has been smoothing out on the economic front as well.

The unexpected should be the expected in American politics, but the country looks to be on the right path, and Biden looks set to run for a second term.