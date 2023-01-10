Adam Schiff Rips The Mask Off Of Jim Jordan’s Select Committee Trump Cover-Up

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) took to the House floor to expose Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) select subcommittee for being a cover-up operation.

Video of Schiff:

Schiff: But what it's really intended to do is to undermine the legitimate investigation of Trump’s incitement of a violent attack on this building, an investigation that implicates some of the very members of this body who want to sit on that committee. pic.twitter.com/Qwv5AiIdyg — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2023

Rep. Schiff said, “Republicans claim without merit that this committee will investigate the so-called weaponization of the federal government. But what it’s really intended to do is to undermine the legitimate investigation of Trump’s incitement of a violent attack on this building, on this Capitol, on this citadel of democracy. An investigation that implicates some of the very members of this body who want to sit on that committee.”

Schiff also pointed out that McCarthy and House Republicans used this same tactic before when they formed a bogus select committee on Benghazi, which they admitted was about dragging down Hillary Clinton’s numbers.

Video of Schiff on McCarthy:

Schiff: Last time Republicans were in charge of the House, McCarthy pushed to form another bogus select committee, that one on Benghazi. He did so as he admitted to tear down Hillary Clinton’s numbers. Now he’s at it again. pic.twitter.com/aN68pcgbgF — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2023

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries gets to pick five Democrats to serve on the Trump and GOP 1/6 cover-up committee, and one of those selections should be Adam Schiff.

The real purpose of this select committee was made clear when Republicans gave Jim Jordan access to information only members of the Intelligence Committee usually get. Jordan also intends to subpoena the FBI’s criminal evidence against Trump.

For More Stories Like This Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Many House Republicans who want to serve on the new select committee supported Trump and the 1/6 plot.

The select committee is Trump’s way of attempting to derail the Department of Justice’s criminal investigations.

It is the same playbook that House Republicans used against Hillary Clinton in 2016. Only this time, Adam Schiff called it out.