Manhattan Criminal Case Against Trump Escalates To Grand Jury

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg will begin presenting criminal evidence to a grand jury about Donald Trump’s hush money to Stormy Daniels.

The New York Times reported:

The Manhattan district attorney’s office on Monday will begin presenting evidence to a grand jury about Donald J. Trump’s role in paying hush money to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign, laying the groundwork for potential criminal charges against the former president in the coming months, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The grand jury was recently impaneled, and witness testimony will soon begin, a clear signal that the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, is nearing a decision about whether to charge Mr. Trump.

The grand jury will be hearing evidence from witnesses including members of the Trump 2016 campaign, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, and the former publisher of the National Enquirer David Pecker.

If Trump is charged and convicted, the crime is a low-level felony, so the odds of the former president ending up behind bars are slim, but Trump would be a convicted felon. He could still run for president.

Florida voters restored voting rights to felons with a constitutional amendment, but Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican-run state legislature gutting those rights to the point where very few convicted felons can vote, and if some try to vote, they could face criminal prosecution. Donald Trump could end up being a convicted felon, running for president who can’t vote.

The Manhattan case has the potential to be a massive political problem for Trump, who could see his 2024 hopes destroyed by criminal prosecutions in New York and Georgia.