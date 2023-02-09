Debbie Wasserman Schultz Wipes The Floor With Jonathan Turley During Select Committee Hearing

Facebook

The Republicans on the Select Committee tried to sell Jonathan Turley as a Twitter expert, but Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) took him apart.

Video:

😬 this didn’t go so well for Turley pic.twitter.com/YUfjmy1zz0 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 9, 2023

When it was time for her round of questions, Wasserman Schultz asked Turley if he had ever worked for Twitter, and he answered no. She asked if he had any relationships with Twitter, and he said no. She asked if he had any knowledge of the inner workings of Twitter. Turley answered no.

Wasserman Schultz then said that Turley’s answers were conjecture and opinion. Turley said he is going by what he read in the Twitter Files. Wasserman Schultz once again asked if he had unique knowledge. Turley said no, but added that he was offering legal analysis. Wasserman Schultz reclaimed her time and said legal analysis is another word for opinion.

By the end of the exchange, Turley had to admit that all he was offering were essentially his opinions. With that, another one of the Republican star witnesses was taken apart.

The hearing itself was an insult to oversight.

The special counsel is nothing more than a laundering operation for right-wing conspiracy theories and talking points that the Democrats on the committee are dismantling with ease.

The special committee that was supposed to help Trump get reelected is looking like a dud.