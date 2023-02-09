Hakeem Jeffries Just Trashed Jim Jordan’s Select Committee

Facebook

House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called Rep. Jim Jordan’s select committee on the weaponization of the federal government a distraction and a waste of time and money.

Video of Jeffries at his weekly press conference:

Hakeem Jeffries calls Jim Jordan's select committee a distraction and "a waste of time and the treasury of the American people." pic.twitter.com/KEFrQWBlv3 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 9, 2023

Jeffries said, “Well, the members on the Democratic side of the aisle who serve on the weaponization committee are experienced in dealing with oversight, accountability, and our congressional duties in a reasonable, rational, and responsible fashion and are going to be ready to push back on the extremism that we are going to see from the weaponization committee.”

Leader Jeffries later made his opinion on the committee clear, “The weaponization committee is another unnecessary distraction, and it is a waste of time and the treasury of the American people.”

The witness list for this hearing says it all. The select committee will hear from two Fox Newsers and two Republican Senators.

The fact that Republicans couldn’t seem to find a single non-partisan expert who could come in and testify before the committee about the weaponization of the federal government against conservatives.

The weaponization committee is supposed to be the House MAGAs answer to the 1/6 Committee, but it is set up as a disinformation platform that give space to ‘deep state’ conspiracies and other far-right lies.

Republicans are trying to launder and legitimize their conspiracy theories through the House oversight process.

Democrats aren’t going to let that happen, and they are prepared for Jim Jordan’s waste of time.