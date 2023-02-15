New Report Finds House GOP Cuts Would Take Formula Away From 1 Million Babies

Facebook

According to a new report, the cuts that House Republicans want would take formula and food away from 1 million babies getting assistance in the WIC program.

The Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC) report found that House Republicans want to deny access to infant formula, fresh fruits and vegetables, and other necessary foods by removing 1 million participants from the WIC program. These cuts would endanger the most vulnerable Americans by reducing vital nutrition assistance during the first years of life.”

The Republicans don’t stop at harming children. They also want to slash heating assistance from the most vulnerable Americans. The Republican cuts would also, “Leave families unable to heat or cool their homes by cutting $472 million in funding for

the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Such cuts could be devastating for

struggling families, particularly those already facing extreme weather conditions.”

The sort of cuts that Republicans are seeking would a disaster for poor and working families that are just getting by. One of the first acts of the new GOP House majority was to pass legislation that would make it easier for the wealthy and corporations to cheat on their taxes.

Babies can starve, but millionaires and billionaires can’t be audited by the IRS. The Republican plan is to take away from those who have the least to give to those who have the most.

The House Republican goal would be a disaster, and the report shows why Democrats must say no to any spending cuts deal.