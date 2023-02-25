House Republicans Are Taking Credit For All Biden’s Success

Facebook

House Republican Deputy Whip Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) claimed that House Republicans have done more in two months than Biden and Democrats did in two years.

Reschenthaler tweeted:

House Republicans are delivering in two months what Washington Democrats failed to provide for two years: an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built on freedom, and a government that’s accountable. — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) February 25, 2023

Fact Check: In two months, Republicans have yet to pass a single bill related to the economy, national security, freedom, or government accountability that has been signed into law.

It has been two months, and Republicans have passed some resolutions, created some committees, and the bills that they have passed on the IRS and other issues have gone nowhere in the Senate.

House Republicans have accomplished nothing. They have humiliated themselves by using their oversight authority to push conspiracy theories and have been much more investigated in investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop than passing any legislation that would help the American people.

Republicans are claiming that they have accomplished everything in two months without passing a single serious piece of legislation. The House Republican majority is just four seats, and they appear to know that they are in trouble because they are taking a page from Trump’s book by trying to claim the accomplishments of Democrats and President Biden as their own.

The House Republican majority looks like nothing more than a shadow operation for Trump’s 2024 campaign.