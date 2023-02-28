Matt Gaetz Just Got Busted Using Chinese Propaganda In A Hearing

Facebook

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) used Chinese propaganda as the basis for one of his questions and was called out by witness Colin Kahl.

Video of Gaetz during a hearing about aid to Ukraine:

"As a general matter I don't take Beijing's propaganda at face value" — Absolutely amazing: Matt Gaetz tried to use literal Chinese propaganda during a congressional hearing, and got called on it by a witness pic.twitter.com/2OS9Q9z9Ad — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2023

Gaetz entered into the record a report from The Global Times about the US providing aid and weapons.

Kahl asked, “Is The Global Times from China?”

Gaetz replied, “No, um.”

Kahl said, “That’s what you read.”

Gaetz said, “It might be. Would that be a reason ?”

Kahl explained, “As a general matter, I don’t take Beijing’s propaganda at face value.”

Gaetz asked if the allegation was true or false.

Kahl answered, “I don’t have any evidence one way or the other. As a general rule, I don’t take Beijing’s propaganda at face value.”

Gaetz said, “Fair enough. I would agree with that assessment.”

Matt Gaetz pulled the congressional equivalent of falling flat on his face in front of everyone and then jumping up and saying, ‘I meant to do that.’

If Gaetz knew that the basis for his question was Chinese propaganda, why did he ask?

It looks like Gaetz either didn’t know or thought he could sneak one past the witness, but he got caught using Chinese propaganda in a House hearing.