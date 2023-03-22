Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls For Alvin Bragg To Be Arrested Before He Can Indict Trump

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) falsely claimed that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is hiding evidence that would clear Trump and called for the DA’s arrest.

Greene tweeted:

Now it’s time to arrest Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for prosecutorial misconduct after hiding hundreds of pages of exculpatory evidence! Bragg is on the verge of indicting an innocent former President and top Presidential candidate against the opposing ruling party. Bragg is… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 22, 2023

The former party of law and order and the rule of law now wants to arrest prosecutors for doing their jobs. Greene’s call for Bragg to arrested echoes the behavior of anti-democratic regimes around the world.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

It is easy to laugh off Rep. Greene, but it is important to realize that what she is suggesting would destroy democracy in the United States. Her ideas are dangerous to American liberty and freedom.

The Stormy Daniels case has been investigated for years. There is no missing evidence that would clear Trump, because going back to the original investigation, Donald Trump was unindicted co-conspirator Individual 1.

Trump is still trying to blame Michael Cohen for his crimes. There is no magic evidence that will clear Trump, because the former president is most likely guilty.

Trump’s supporters demonstrated on 1/6 that they are willing to use violence and even kill to keep him in power, so locking up prosecutors for doing their jobs is another page out of the authoritarian playbook.

Greene’s tweet is an indication that there is nothing that House Republicans can do to stop the potential indictment of Trump, and they are helpless to stop justice from coming.