House Democrat Details Treasonous Republicans Treating Insurrectionists Like Celebrities During Jail Visit

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) witnessed House Republicans like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene treating insurrectionists like celebrities during a visit to the DC jail.

Video of Rep. Garcia on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said Marjorie Taylor Greene is lying about how insurrectionists are being treated, and "The worst part is seeing the inmates, the Republicans rushed to them like they were celebrities, talked to them, patting them on the back." pic.twitter.com/oRnsX1n0Zu — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 24, 2023

Garcia said:

It was hard to see. At the end of the day, we were there. We saw the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol, and these are folks that hurt countless law enforcement officials, tried to overthrow our democracy, so to be there was difficult. The worst part is seeing the inmates, the Republicans rushed to them like they were celebrities, talked to them, patting them on the back, interacting with them. They showed no remorse. These are people that are being treated quite fairly.

These are people that have access to medical care twenty-four hours a day. They have tablets for entertainment. Obviously being treated by the folks that are there with what their needs are. They can communicate with their families. They’ve done a huge harm to our country so to see Marjorie Taylor Greene going on media and lying about the terrible conditions is not true.

Two Oversight Committee Democrats went on the DC jail tour for the express purpose of correcting Republican lies. The Oversight Committee Republican trip was another promise made by Kevin McCarthy to Marjorie Taylor Greene and other right-wing extremists so that he could be elected speaker.

It must have been very disturbing to Rep. Garcia to have to watch Republicans treat domestic terrorists like heroes. Many of the insurrectionists in the DC jail committed violent acts or were actively engaged in the plot to overthrow the government.

The insurrectionists are not heroes. They are not political prisoners. Many Americans would call them domestic terrorists, and the fact that they are being glorified by House Republicans demonstrates that American democracy remains under active threat.