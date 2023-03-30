Bad News For Fox As Former Producer To Be Star Witness For Dominion At Trial

Facebook

Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg will be a witness for Dominion in its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network.

NBC News interviewed Grossberg and reported:

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin on April 13. Dominion indicated this week that it intends to call Grossberg as a witness.

….

Prior to the election, it was not unusual for executives to bar the show from booking certain guests, Grossberg said. But in the days afterward, there was a marked shift, according to Grossberg.

“All of a sudden, it was caution to the wind,” Grossberg said. “There was no one to be found. And these were the individuals that were ultimately responsible for the programming at the network.”

At one point, Grossberg said she received a text message from her boss that she paraphrased as saying: “You can let Maria know there will be no fact checking today. She can do what she wants. … Go wild.”

Fox News stopped fact-checking and let dangerous conspiracy theorists on the air because they were getting pummeled by Trump for calling Arizona for Biden and hemorrhaging viewers to Newsmax and OAN.

Executives at Fox News knew that the voting machine conspiracy theories were not true. The network knew that it was putting lies on its airwaves, but did it anyway to keep the viewers happy and make money.

Defamation suits by design are hard to prove. Dominion will have to prove that Fox News knowingly lied and defamed them on the air.

The voting machine company appears to have loads of evidence via text, emails, and internal Fox News communications, and now they have a witness who was a producer at the network who booked the guests that defamed Dominion.

The lawsuit has turned into a nightmare for Fox News. A Dominion victory will not put the network out of business, but its days of being a political organization behind a news network facade look to be finished.