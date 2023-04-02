Former DA Cy Vance Smashes A Main Point Of Trump’s Defense

Facebook

Trump and his allies are trying to minimize the Manhattan criminal charges, but former DA Cy Vance said that more criminal charges could still be brought and made it clear that he didn’t pass on indicting Trump.

Video of Vance saying that there could still be more Manhattan charges brought against Trump:

Former DA Cy Vance on @InsideWithPsaki says that Trump could still be charged with financial crimes. "If DA Bragg issues – or hands down an indictment that is focused on hush money, that doesn't preclude him from continuing investigations into other potential crimes." pic.twitter.com/mnf62hMVew — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 2, 2023

Vance said on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki, “If DA Bragg issues – or hands down an indictment that is focused on hush money, that doesn’t preclude him from continuing investigations into other potential crimes, and that’s consistent with criminal practice in almost every state that I know of.”

Video of Vance making it clear he didn’t pass on indicting Trump:

Cy Vance makes it clear that the Trump/GOP talking point isn't true. He didn't pass on indicting Trump. He ran out of time before he left office. pic.twitter.com/XBqnDh8HrD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 2, 2023

Former DA Vance could not get into specifics, but what he did say was bad for Trump. The context that Vance provided demonstrated that Alvin Bragg isn’t a politically motivated’Soros prosecutor,‘ but a district attorney who picked up the work of his predecessor, and that work might be far from complete.

The story that Trump and his friends are trying to tell to explain away the indictment does not make sense, and there could be more serious legal charges coming for the former one-term president in the future in Manhattan.