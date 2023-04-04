Trump Charged With Crimes Related To Conspiracy To Undermine The 2016 Election

Facebook

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities and was arrested on Tuesday, charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to a conspiracy to hide negative information to undermine the 2016 election.

Video:

According to NBC News prosecutors say, "Mr. Trump tried to conceal a conspiracy and undermine the 2016 election, to identify and suppress negative information. " pic.twitter.com/i1b3p6tOCI — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 4, 2023

NBC News reported that prosecutors described the indictment as, “Mr. Trump tried to conceal a conspiracy and undermine the 2016 election, to identify and suppress negative information. This was covert and illegal.”

“Per @nbc, indictment unsealed and there is a conspiracy count. very important,” LA Times senior legal affairs columnist Harry Litman highlighted on Twitter.

“Conspiracy count grounds bigger story than Stormy– from agreement (the gist of a conspiracy) with National Enquirer all the way to White House, where as President he signs the final checks to Michael Cohen,” Litman explained.

The conspiracy count is an escalation from the expectation of charges of business records falsification.

Donald Trump has denied the charges and is innocent until proven guilty.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated throughout the day.