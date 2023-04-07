2020 10 30T183752Z 1 LYNXMPEG9T1Q1 RTROPTP 4 USA ELECTION TUSSAUDS scaled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and potential Trump campaign hire Laura Loomer are spending Good Friday brawling on Twitter.
Posted on by Jason Easley

MAGA Is Destroying Itself As War Breaks Out Between Laura Loomer And Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and potential Trump campaign hire Laura Loomer are spending Good Friday brawling on Twitter.

Greene tweeted after seeing the news that Trump wants to hire Loomer:

Loomer responded:

Then Ali Alexander jumped into this thing:

Alexander is currently on Telegram live streaming what he calls his dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In case you are asking yourself, who are the good guys here?

Good question.

There are no good guys.

A lot of the dirt being discussed on social media illustrates how Trump’s MAGA is fueled by a lot of the same elements that Trump and his folks decry as ‘the swamp.’

There seems to be quite a bit of bad blood behind the scenes. Greene is ambitious and wants national power. She appears to be angling for the VP spot if Trump wins the Republican nomination.

Both Loomer and Greene support white nationalism. They are both anti-Muslim bigots, and they could be viewed as two sides of the same coin if each side was fighting to land a spot in Trump’s front pocket.

These sorts of public feuds are a sign that MAGA is crumbling from within. It never really was a movement or an organization. It has always been a Trump fan club.

The lack of protester turnout for Trump was a signal that MAGA could be running on fumes, and now behind-the-scenes disputes are starting to become very public.

There is still probably enough fuel left in MAGA to get Trump the Republican nomination, but it looks like the wheels are coming off of Make America Great Again.