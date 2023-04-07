MAGA Is Destroying Itself As War Breaks Out Between Laura Loomer And Marjorie Taylor Greene

Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and potential Trump campaign hire Laura Loomer are spending Good Friday brawling on Twitter.

Greene tweeted after seeing the news that Trump wants to hire Loomer:

Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar. She can not be trusted. She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle. She loves the alleged FBI… pic.twitter.com/1D78hU59Z0 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 7, 2023

Loomer responded:

As I told @nytimes, a lot of people don’t like me. But many more do like me. Including President Trump. I have been nothing but LOYAL, DEDICATED, AND EFFECTIVE to and for President Trump. All I do and will continue to do is fight for him. Those who attack me have hidden… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 7, 2023

Why is @mtgreenee attacking and lying about the person (me) who is doing all of the leg work when it comes to the opposition research on @GovRonDeSantis and organizing rallies in support of Trump? I don’t think I’ve ever seen MTG attack DeSantis publicly. Really makes you… https://t.co/OIGYPDSOck — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 7, 2023

Then Ali Alexander jumped into this thing:

This is false, Marjorie, and now I’m about to embarrass you. Laura Loomer politely declined an offer to support YE24. She said she supported Trump no matter what. Furthermore, YOU asked for a meeting with Ye. We declined it after we fired your consultant, Milo. Talk to Isaiah… https://t.co/dnqztCNih5 — Ali Alexander (@ali) April 7, 2023

Alexander is currently on Telegram live streaming what he calls his dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In case you are asking yourself, who are the good guys here?

Good question.

There are no good guys.

A lot of the dirt being discussed on social media illustrates how Trump’s MAGA is fueled by a lot of the same elements that Trump and his folks decry as ‘the swamp.’

There seems to be quite a bit of bad blood behind the scenes. Greene is ambitious and wants national power. She appears to be angling for the VP spot if Trump wins the Republican nomination.

Both Loomer and Greene support white nationalism. They are both anti-Muslim bigots, and they could be viewed as two sides of the same coin if each side was fighting to land a spot in Trump’s front pocket.

These sorts of public feuds are a sign that MAGA is crumbling from within. It never really was a movement or an organization. It has always been a Trump fan club.

The lack of protester turnout for Trump was a signal that MAGA could be running on fumes, and now behind-the-scenes disputes are starting to become very public.

There is still probably enough fuel left in MAGA to get Trump the Republican nomination, but it looks like the wheels are coming off of Make America Great Again.