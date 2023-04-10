Jim Jordan Is Coming To New York To Interfere In Trump’s Criminal Case

Facebook

The real purpose of Jim Jordan’s House Judiciary Committee hearing in New York is to meddle in Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump.

Here is the announcement of the hearing:

It is obvious that the point of this hearing is for Jim Jordon and his third-rate Republican circus to come to New York City to taint the jury pool. The goal is to boost the claim that Trump can’t get a fair trial in Manhattan, so the case will have to be moved to a Republican area like Long Island.

House Republicans have no jurisdiction over Alvin Bragg or what happens in the Manhattan DA’s office. The hearing is a blatant attempt to interfere in Trump’s criminal case.

Since there is no legislative purpose to Jordan’s hearing, the Republicans aren’t hiding the fact that they are coming to the city to attack Alvin Bragg.

If the New York hearing is like any of the other hearings that Jordan has led, it will be laughable spectacle that will land with a giant thud and be quickly forgotten.

Interfering in criminal investigations for a corrupt former president is apparently what Republicans mean when they talk about law and order.