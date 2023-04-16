Clarence Thomas Caught Lying About Income From A Company That Doesn’t Exist

Facebook

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been claiming $50,000-$100,000 in yearly income from a company that hasn’t existed since 2006.

The Washington Post reported:



Over the last two decades, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reported on required financial disclosure forms that his family received rental income totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a firm called Ginger, Ltd., Partnership.

But that company — a Nebraska real estate firm launched in the 1980s by his wife and her relatives — has not existed since 2006.

…

Since that time, however, Thomas has continued to report income from the defunct company — between $50,000 and $100,000 annually in recent years.

Justice Thomas has earned zero benefit of the doubt, but at best this behavior represents a reckless disregard for the ethics disclosure process. At worst, Thomas has been lying on his disclosure forms for nearly two decades.

Thomas should be under multiple investigations at by all three branches of the government.

The complete lack of oversight over Supreme Court justices is something that has to change. How could no one notice if Thomas was not complying with ethics laws? The answer is that the Supreme Court has no oversight to ensure that the justices are in compliance.

Clarence Thomas is corrupt and the example for why Supreme Court reform is needed.

The Court has proven that it is unwilling to police itself. Public confidence in the Supreme Court is at an all time low.

It is time for lawmakers to step in and deal with both Clarence Thomas and Supreme Court corruption.