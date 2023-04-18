Georgia Republicans Are Flipping And Providing Evidence Because They Don’t Want To Go To Jail For Trump

Facebook

Republicans in Georgia don’t want to go to jail for Trump’s fake elector scheme, so they giving evidence to DA Fani Willis.

The Daily Beast reported:

It turns out, these Republican officials and political operatives are now starting to squirm, identifying illegal behavior by their colleagues while trying to save their own skin—a sudden pivot that came when Willis’ investigators met with these fake electors last week.

Wednesday and Friday, “some of the electors stated that another elector… committed acts that are violations of Georgia law and that they were not party to these additional acts,” Willis explained in her court filing.

That description means that certain Republicans are now identifying crimes committed by a colleague while distancing themselves from that criminal behavior.

The problem is that ten of the Republican fake electors are being represented by the same lawyer, which creates a massive conflict of interest. It also appears the lawyer never notified her clients that they had been offered an immunity deal.

Donald Trump, John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and others at the top of the Trump fake elector scheme should be getting very nervous because push is coming to shove, and these Georgia Republicans aren’t interested in going to jail for the former president and his allies.

Trump has already been charged with 34 felonies in Manhattan, and he could be facing more severe crimes directly related to violating election laws in Georgia.

New York was just the warm-up for Trump. An indictment in Georgia could be next, and Special Counsel Jack Smith’s massive federal investigation is still churning forward at a rapid pace.