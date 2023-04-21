Fani Willis Has Evidence That Trump Allies Planned To Use Stolen Voting Data To Overturn Election

Facebook

Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis has evidence that allies of Donald Trump planned to use stolen voting data to try to block certification of the Georgis Senate election.

CNN reported:

The plot to breach voting systems in Coffee County, coordinated by members of Trump’s legal team, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, is part of a broader criminal investigation into 2020 election interference led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis’ office is weighing a potential racketeering case against multiple defendants and is actively deciding who to bring charges against, sources tell CNN. Willis has subpoenaed a number of individuals involved in the Coffee County breach, including the two men who carried it out who were in touch with Penrose and Logan.

…

A source familiar with Willis’ investigation tells CNN that Willis and her team have in their possession evidence that Trump allies planned to use the breached voting data from Georgia to try to decertify the state’s senate runoff election. Emails obtained by CNN show Penrose and Powell arranged upfront payment to a cyber forensics firm that sent a team to Coffee County on January 7, 2021.

The 1/6 Committee uncovered evidence that Trump participated in meetings related to how to obtain Georgia voting data. Willis is considering a charge of political racketeering.

The voting machine data theft in Georgia looks to be part of a much bigger plot to give Trump cover for the bloodless coup that was his first attempt at overturning the election. Federally, the Special Counsel is questioning Trump’s associates about the former president’s role in the attempted coup.

The legal news has been quieter and less public faces since the Manhattan indictment, but storm clouds are growing around Trump and his attempted coup accomplices.