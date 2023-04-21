Special Counsel Is Questioning Boris Epshteyn About Trump’s Role In Attempted Coup

Facebook

Special Counsel Jack Smith appears to be digging deep into the attempted coup after the 2020 election as his office is interviewing close Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn for a second day.

ABC News reported:

The interview was largely focused on the efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss. The second day of questioning was planned in advance, the sources said.

…

Prosecutors’ questions focused around Epshteyn’s interactions with former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Chesebro and John Eastman, in addition to Trump himself, according to sources.

The people that the Special Counsel’s office is asking about are the inner circle of Trump’s plot to overthrow the election. The only person missing from the list is former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

It is unknown specifically where the special counsel investigation is going on the attempted coup plot. What is publicly known is that the fake elector scheme is being investigated, and Donald Trump is not being treated like he is above the law.

The DOJ brings criminal charges related to the coup attempt, it is impossible to see how Donald Trump is left off the list of those charged.

Trump was the central figure and the beneficiary of the election being overturned.

Jack Smith and his investigators don’t seem to leave any stone unturned and they have gotten very close to Donald Trump.

The investigation is moving quickly, and if the goal is still to finish it up before the 2024 election, criminal charges may come in a matter of months.