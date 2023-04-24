Trump And His Accomplices Could Be Indicted In Georgia Between July And September

Facebook

Fulton County, GA, District Attorney Fani Willis has notified law enforcement to increase security and prepare for indictments in Trump’s election meddling case between July and September.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

Willis revealed the timetable in a letter to local law enforcement in which she asked them to be ready for “heightened security and preparedness” because she predicted her announcement “may provoke a significant public reaction.”

In the letters, Willis said she will announce possible criminal indictments between July 11 and Sept. 1, sending one of the strongest signals yet that she’s on the verge of trying to obtain an indictment against Trump and his supporters.

“Please accept this correspondence as notice to allow you sufficient time to prepare the Sheriff’s Office and coordinate with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure that our law enforcement community is ready to protect the public,” Willis wrote to Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat.

Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Donald Trump, and all of the Republicans who were involved with the theft of voter data from the Coffee County, GA voting machines could be in line to be criminally charged. There are also several top state Republicans who could potentially be indicted for their roles in Trump’s Trump’sto overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

The first Republican presidential primary debate is in August, which is right in the middle of the window that DA Willis provided to law enforcement for potential indictments.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that Donald Trump could take the stage for the first primary debate in Milwaukee decked out in a brand new criminal indictment for election meddling in Georgia.

An indictment summer is coming, and could send an earthquake through the 2024 presidential election.