Former Producer Says Tucker Carlson Threatened To Destroy Republicans Unless They Came On His Show

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Former Tucker Carlson producer Abby Grossberg said that the host threatened to destroy Republican candidates and members of Congress unless they came on his show.

Video:

Grossberg said on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

When I first got to Fox, I joined for the opportunity to work with somebody I thought was an icon. Maria was the first woman to be on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. I had the opportunity to get a promotion and travel across the country with her. I was at the White House I was at the Super Bowl. I was at the southern border. It was an amazing opportunity, even if sometimes, I think, being in that bubble and being so close, you do start to kind of get seduced by some of the political ideas. Even when I disagreed with her, I think she believed in what she was doing.

When I got to Tucker, it was different. As the texts came out it revealed my suspicions, he was looking for ratings bait purely and was looking for power. It was a combination of ratings and power and manipulating the audience and manipulating the political system there was an aspect of I can

pick who the House speaker is. I can pick who the President Of The United States is or who the Republican candidate is going to be I thought that was really dangerous and didn’t want that kind of power.

I didn’t want to have Senate candidates calling me and being very upset, are you going to destroy our whole campaign He could do that he would call and tell them that if you don’t participate or come on the show, we’ll destroy you I was told to say that to congressmen sometimes. I didn’t. How could I? That was disrespectful.

There was also just this sort of moral growth with me where I reached a breaking point because of all those things and didn’t want to do it anymore. It felt disgusting I stopped watching news when I came home, and I didn’t watch anything. I just didn’t want to because I was so depressed and disillusioned by the entire media system because of Tucker Carlson.

For More Stories Like This, Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Without his Fox News show, Tucker Carlson has no power.

Grossberg explained a lot, Her answer shed light on why somebody like Sen. Ted Cruz would denounce the 1/6 attack as terrorism and then take it all back when he went on Tucker Carlson’s show.

How many Republican candidates and elected leaders did Tucker Carlson threaten?

Tucker Carlson linked up with Marjorie Taylor Greene because they both wanted power. Carlson hates Trump because they are both fighting for power over conservatives in the same way.

The former Fox News host wasn’t just a propagandist carrying the water for others. Carlson wants power for himself, which is why he is especially dangerous to the country, and why he is likely already seeking his next platform from which he can attempt to gain power.