Rep. James Comer Sounds Like He’s Losing It As He Talks About DOJ Not Seriously Charging Hunter Biden

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer complained that he is hearing that the DOJ is not going to seriously charge Hunter Biden, as he then unleashed an unhinged conspiracy-filled rant.

Video:

Chair Comer said on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures:

We’ve spent the past hundred days poring over bank documents. I’ve used subpoena power to get these documents. We’ve been meeting with former associates of the Bidens in their different influence-peddling schemes. We’ve been meeting with whistleblowers. We know exactly what this family was doing. And by all accounts from the media reports that we’re getting, what they’re looking at charging Hunter Biden on is a slap on the wrist. It’s a drop in the bucket. drop in the bucket. So Wednesday will be a very big day for the American people in getting the facts presented to them so that they can know the truth. And then the Department of Justice can finally do what they should have done years ago.

…

Well, obviously the president’s son committed many crimes, many crimes. I mean, you’re looking at potential money laundering. Jonathan Turley comes on Fox all the I’m and talks about he was — all the time and talks about he was essentially a foreign agent for countries like China. He’s an unregistered foreign agent. These are serious crimes. You’ve got a possible racketeering thing. I mean, the list goes on and on. And again, Maria it’s not just the president’s son. And we don’t believe these countries were paying the Biden family for nothing. If we believe they were getting a return on their investment, and the return on investment would have been policy decisions for then-vice president Joe Biden and current president Joe Biden.

There are some big red flags in Comer’s story.

Rep. Comer claims to have found evidence that the DOJ didn’t have, even though the DOJ has been investigating Hunter Biden for five years, and Comer has been investigating for 100 days. The DOJ also has more investigative tools at its disposal than the House Oversight Committee, but sure, James Comer is a super sleuth who is smarter than the Department of Justice.

Comer didn’t cite any of the supposed evidence that he has when he was asked what sort of crimes he is claiming that the Bidens committed. Instead, the Kentucky Republican used frequent Fox News guest Jonathan Turley as his evidence.

Because Comer doesn’t have any evidence, he substitutes his own opinion for what he thinks happened instead of the facts. Comer claims that Biden has been running an influence-peddling operation, but where is his evidence?

Like Jim Jordan, Comer is trying to find evidence to support his predetermined conclusions.

However, his lack of substance and evidence makes the House Republican look unhinged, even when he is appearing in the right-wing safe space that is Fox News.

If James Comer is right, the DOJ isn’t going to seriously charge Hunter Biden, which is going set Republicans off because they need to minimize Trump’s criminality by making Biden look just as bad before the 2024 election.