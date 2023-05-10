CNN Sold Out And Agreed To Fill Trump Town Hall With GOP Voters

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

One of the conditions that CNN gave to Trump when they offered him a town hall was that the crowd would contain only Republicans and Independents who will vote in the GOP primary.

People are now just catching on that on May 2, CNN announced “CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate the event at St. Anselm College, which will air at 8 p.m. ET on May 10 and will feature the former president taking questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.”

Trump doesn’t do interactions with the unwashed masses who support him. He prefers not to interact with them, which is why almost all of his campaigning is done with rallies, where he talks and they applaud from a safe distance away from him.

CNN sold out to Trump from the beginning to get the town hall. They promised to let him fill the audience with people who are more likely to praise him than ask a difficult question.

No one who is going to watch the event should expect Trump to face any serious audience questions. CNN allowed Trump to rig the game. The only tough questions might come from Kaitlin Collins, and it will be apparent very quickly if Collins and CNN agreed to softball the former president.

Trump is doing this town hall to get back at Fox News, and because he realizes that he can’t win in 2024 by staying in the conservative media bubble.

CNN is platforming Trump a little more than 24 hours after he was found to have committed sexual battery. The network has given a platform to a sexual predator who tried to overthrow the government for ratings.

They are about to see everything that could go wrong with their decision.