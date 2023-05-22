Democrats Just Linked Vulnerable House Republicans To Trump In A Powerful Way

Facebook

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) will be running new advertising targeting endangering House Republicans for not condemning Trump’s call to defund law enforcement.

The DCCC said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

This week, the DCCC is launching a billboard campaign to show voters in some of the most competitive House districts in the country their representative’s refusal to condemn Donald Trump’s call for Congressional Republicans to defund law enforcement. The billboards will be up as Americans are on the road for Memorial Day.

The billboard campaign targets House Republicans in competitive seats that President Biden won in 2020, including:

David Schweikert (AZ-01)

Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06)

John Duarte (CA-13)

David Valadao (CA-22)

Mike Garcia (CA-27)

Michelle Steel (CA-45)

Tom Kean Jr. (NJ-07)

George Santos (NY-03)

Anthony D’Esposito (NY-04)

Mike Lawler (NY-17)

Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01)

Jen Kiggans (VA-02)

These House Republicans represent districts that President Biden won, yet they refuse to condemn Trump for calling for the defunding of law enforcement. The reason why Trump wants law enforcement defunded is because they are investigating him for serious federal crimes.

Any House Republican that won’t condemn Trump’s call for law enforcement to be defunded is either anti-public safety or enabling Trump’s attack on public safety.

Democrats know exactly which seats they need to flip to take back the House majority, and by going silent on Trump, Republicans in Biden districts are making it easy.