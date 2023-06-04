Nikki Haley Blames Trans Kids For Suicidal Teen Girls In Latest CNN Town Hall Disaster

Facebook

CNN gave Nikki Haley a platform to blame trans kids for teenage girls considering suicide.

Video:

Jake Tapper asked Haley to define woke, and she said:

There’s a lot of things. You want to start with biological boys playing in girl sports. That’s one thing. The fact we have gender pronoun classes in the military now. All these things that are pushing what a small minority want on the majority of Americans, it’s too much.

The idea that we have biological boys playing in girls’ sports, it is the women’s issue of our time. My daughter ran track in high school, and I don’t even know how I would have that conversation with her. How are we supposed to get our girls used to the fact that biological boys are in their locker room? And then we wonder why a third of our teenage girls seriously contemplated suicide last year.

Nikki Haley Can’t Define Woke

Haley was asked by Tapper what woke means to conservatives, and she responded by fearmongering about trans kids. She could not define woke except as a list of things that Republicans should be scared of.

It was telling when Haley said that woke was defined as a small minority forcing things on the majority. Do you mean like how six conservative Supreme Court justices forced the loss of reproductive freedom onto a majority of the country that did not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned?

I guess that makes the Supreme Court conservative majority woke.

Haley calling trans kids playing girls’ sports the women’s issue of our lifetime was as sad as it was laughable.

CNN Harms Trans Kids With Latest Town Hall

The new strategy at CNN is to give platforms to dangerous views as a way of looking neutral, but CNN gave a platform to a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination who argued that trans kids are the reason why teenage girls contemplate suicide.

These are reckless and dangerous panderings that harm real people in the country.

The good news is that it is likely that nobody watched Haley’s town hall as it aired on a Sunday night against Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but Haley’s comments are bound to get airplay, and that is dangerous for trans kids all across the country who are being targeted as the scare tactic for Republicans to motivate their voters.

CNN is damaging the country with these reckless town halls, and while exposing the extremism of the Republican Party is important, it should not be done in a format that endangers others.