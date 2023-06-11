Former Attorney General William Barr Says Trump Is Toast If Even Half The Indictment Is True

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Former Attorney General William Barr said that if even half of what is in the DOJ’s indictment is true, Trump is toast.

Video:

Barr said on Fox News Sunday, “It quickly became clear what the government was worried about were classified and very sensitive documents. I was shocked by the degree of sensitivity of these documents and how many there were, frankly. The government’s agenda was to get those, protect those documents and get them out. I think it was perfectly appropriate to do that and the counts under the Espionage Act that he willfully retained the documents are solid counts. I do think we have to wait and see what the defense says and what proves to be true. If half of it is true he is toast.”

Barr summed it up well. The evidence against Trump is comprehensive, detailed, and some of it is even in his own words and voice.

The Republican defenses of Trump have been laughably bad because people like Jim Jordan and Lindsey Graham are trying to defend the indefensible. Donald Trump willfully broke the law, and he and his defenders have not been able to offer anything resembling a logical and fact-based explanation for his behavior.

It looks like the DOJ has got Trump, who is innocent until proven guilty, but the proof is overwhelming.