Biden And Unions Team Up To Pull The Rug Out From Under Trump In Michigan, Pennsylvania, And Wisconsin

Biden moved to solidify his union support before Trump can even get started in the key states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Video of President Biden:

Biden said:

Last week every single environmental organization endorsed me. And this week for the first time I’m aware of the AFL-CIO endorsed us early and every union as well.

I told you when I ran for president I’d have your back, and I have. But you’ve had my back as well.

And I’m more — I’m more honored by your endorsement than you can imagine. It’s going to make a gigantic difference in this campaign. There are a lot of politicians in this country who can’t say the word “Union” and you know I’m not one of them. I’m proud to say the word.

Errol Lewis spoke on CNN about why the union endorsements are so important:

Lewis told CNN’s Jim Acosta, “This is critical and not optional. If we go back to 2016 , Hillary Clinton had only eight points higher than Donald Trump and she lost Pennsylvania and Michigan and Wisconsin. By contrast, Joe Biden won all three of those states in 2020 by almost double the margin.”

Trump tapped out all of his potential vote, especially in Pennsylvania, and he still lost in 2020. If Trump can’t make inroads with union workers, he faces a difficult path to victory in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Biden and the unions are doing something that Republicans have shown themselves to be completely inept at. The President and his allies are closing the door on Trump. Biden is working early to seal off potential Trump paths to victory.

The unions endorsed Biden early because they can’t allow Trump to return to the White House.

Biden and his union allies are trying to pull the rug out from under Trump, and if President Biden wins reelection, the decision to endorse the President early may be a key reason why.