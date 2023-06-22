DOJ Suspected Within Weeks That Trump Was Moving Classified Docs From Mar-a-Lago To Bedminster

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Federal prosecutors grew alarmed and suspected almost immediately that Donald Trump was moving classified documents from Mar-a-Lago to Bedminster.

The Guardian reported:

The indications of classified documents at Bedminster so alarmed prosecutors that they focused part of the investigation on whether Trump might have transported the materials or disclosed their contents there in addition to refusing to return them to the government, the people said.

….

The suspicion that Trump travelled with classified documents between Mar-a-Lago, his winter residence, and Bedminster, his summer residence, started early in the criminal investigation that intensified after the FBI search and culminated in Trump being accused of violating the Espionage Act.

Not only did Trump take classified documents that belonged to the federal government, but he was also traveling around with them and showing the documents to people at his New Jersey club.

Trump and Republicans are constantly engaging in whataboutism involving Biden and classified documents, but President Biden has cooperated with prosecutors and he was not moving around and traveling with mishandled classified information.

Joe Biden like Mike Pence accidentally took some documents when he left the White House at the end of the Obama presidency.

There is a night and day difference between an accident, and Trump who claims that the documents are his and he is entitled to do whatever he wants with them, which appears to include showing them to anyone and everyone including actors that may be hostile to the United States.

As more details emerge, the future gets bleaker for Donald Trump.