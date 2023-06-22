The Republican Abortion Nightmare 2024 Is Already Coming True

Facebook

On Friday, President Biden will be endorsed by the nation’s top two reproductive freedom groups, and the Republican problem with the abortion issue will return.

Politico reported:

The nation’s top abortion rights groups are expected to endorse President Joe Biden’s reelection bid at an event Friday in Washington, according to four people familiar with the plans.

EMILY’s List and NARAL Pro-Choice America are scheduled to announce their joint endorsement at a rally with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the people said. Planned Parenthood Action Fund is likely to back the president as well, though the group was going through formal endorsement proceedings on Thursday.

The far right continues to push Republican candidates to support a national abortion ban at a time when voters have shown a consistent desire to protect and expand reproductive liberty. The vast majority of Americans don’t support a moment that takes away freedom from a majority of the US population.

Abortion is an issue that is a nightmare for Republicans. They never expected Roe to be overturned, so the GOP has no national strategy or message on the choice issue.

Republican politicians move to the right to appease their extremist base and then they lose elections. It has been this way since the Dobbs decision and it looks to be happening again in 2024.