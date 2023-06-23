Joe Biden And Josh Shapiro Get It Done As Collapsed I-95 Reopens

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Democrats like Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) and President Joe Biden are showing what good government can do as they got the section of i-95 that had collapsed outside of Philadelphia reopened in just two weeks.

President Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

When I visited Philadelphia on Saturday and met with local officials and union workers, I made clear: my Administration would move heaven and earth to reopen I-95 as soon as possible.

Thanks to the grit and determination of operating engineers, laborers, cement finishers, carpenters, teamsters, and so many other proud union workers doing shifts around the clock, I-95 is reopening. And it’s ahead of schedule.

I want to thank Governor Shapiro for his great work and leadership, as well as Senator Casey, Senator Fetterman, Congressman Boyle, Mayor Kenney, and my team including Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Landrieu, Secretary Buttigieg, FHWA Administrator Bhatt and many others. This emergency repair is 100% federally funded and all approvals were given as quick as possible. We also deployed officials from the U.S. Department of Transportation to the crash site within hours – to help fast-track the effort. We are proving that when we work together, there is nothing we cannot do.

Biden fast-tracked the rebuild and gave Gov. Shapiro the resources that he needed to get the job done.

Sign up for our newsletter:



Gov. Shapiro tweeted:

We all came together and proved that we can do big things again in Pennsylvania. We showed the world that when times get hard, Pennsylvanians show up for one another. We work together — and we get shit done. pic.twitter.com/kPBtxueJ13 — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 23, 2023

Josh Shapiro has risen to quickly become one of the nation’s best governors. Shapiro has drawn praise for the way he has gotten Pennsylvania working together in a bipartisan way and has gotten things done.

The fact is that Pennsylvania couldn’t have completed the repair this quickly alone. The federal response gave the state the resources that it needed. Praise should also be directed toward the skilled union workers who worked around the clock to get the interstate reopened.

Democrats are showing the country what good government looks like and why they deserve to stay in power in 2024.