Jim Jordan Gives Up The Game: Republicans Want To Use Russian Disinformation To Impeach Biden

House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said that Biden impeachment is on the table and pointed to the debunked Russian-sourced Biden bribery allegation as the focus of their investigation.

Video of Jordan:

Maria Bartiromo asked Rep. Jordan on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures, “Peter Schweizer said the dam is breaking on this Biden influence-peddling story. We don’t know if he’s taken in 10 million, 30 million, $100 million from all of these foreign adversaries and foreign nationals, but there are some members of your committee that are talking about impeachment. Is that on the table?”

Jordan answered, It sure is. And, look, we’re driven by the facts and by the Constitution. If the facts show that there’s high crimes, misdemeanors, bribery, treason, whatever, if the facts show that there is a crime there that warrants impeachment, then by our duty compels us. So we have to first get all the facts on the table. But you’re right, they’re piling up. 150 suspicious activity reports, 20 different companies they’re running money through, all kinds of Biden family members getting paid, now whistleblowers coming forward with this set of facts, credible whistleblowers telling us the things they have told us, it is beginning to the pile-up. And, again, we’re driven by the facts, we will continue to do our investigation. Let Mr. Comer and the oversight committee complete their investigation, but if the constitution dictates we go forward, we will have to go forward. We’re not there yet. We gotta continue to do the investigation.”

The bribery allegation is getting no traction outside of right-wing media because it has been debunked. It is a three-year-old claim that was first provided to Putin disinformation mule Rudy Giuliani for use in the 2020 election. The claim has been sourced to a Russian operative in Ukraine. It was investigated by Trump’s Justice Department and found to be baseless.

The Republican House majority is reviving and attempting to launder this disinformation as the basis for impeaching Biden to help Trump before the 2024 election.

Far-right Republicans like Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) are threatening to force an impeachment vote even though there is zero evidence that it can pass.

Jim Jordan gave away the plan. Republicans are going to use a Putin-supplied allegation as the basis for trying to impeach President Biden.

From the moment that Republicans took the House majority, they have been looking for a reason to impeach President Biden. It doesn’t matter if that reason is bogus or comes from an enemy of America, all Republicans like Jim Jordan care about is helping Trump in the next election.