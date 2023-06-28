Former Administration Official Says Trump Fantasized About Having Sex With His Daughter Ivanka

Facebook

Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor wrote in his new book that Trump talked to his aides about what it would be like to have sex with his daughter Ivanka.

Newsweek reported on Taylor’s book:

According to Taylor’s book, the worst of the behavior was Trump’s lewd comments about his own daughter.

“Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter,” Taylor writes.

“Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was ‘a very, very evil man.'”

Taylor also wrote about toxic overt sexism constantly on display from Trump and directed at women who worked in his administration.

The allegations in the book are confirmation of what Trump has said in the past. Trump publicly said that he would date Ivanka if she wasn’t his daughter. In the past, Ivanka Trump has said that she doesn’t think that her dad is capable of sexual assault.

Trump was found guilty of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll. There are dozens of other women who have accused Trump of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and rape.

The so-called values voters of the Republican Party continue to support him.

Donald Trump is a vile human being who doesn’t belong in society, much less in the Oval Office.