Nicolle Wallace Can’t Believe It When Biden Says There Are Still Good Republicans

Nicolle Wallace had to ask in the country, when President Biden claimed that there were still a lot of really good Republicans.

Video of President Biden on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

Biden says 6 Senate Republicans have come to him and said they agree with him, but they can't say it publicly. #DeadlineWH pic.twitter.com/PpeotCENN9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 29, 2023

Biden said, “This ain’t your father’s Republican Party.”

Wallace replied, “It is not. I can attest to that. If you ever need a witness, I can attest to that.”

Biden made his claim, “There’s still a really lot of good Republicans.”

Wallace asked, “Out in the country.”

Biden answered, “In the Senate.”

Wallace asked, “Who?”

Biden elaborated, “I think Mitt Romney the first — not Mitt, but others have come to me since I’ve been elected, now it’s six Republican Senators, two came at one time and the other four alone to tell me, Joe, I agree with you, but if I’m seen doing it, I’ll lose the primary. It’s not a profile in courage, but you know me, I’m an eternal optimist, I still think there’s going become a moment when they’re going to be able to break. Remember when I said we could still do bipartisan things, they said we couldn’t do it. We got a lot of bipartisan things done.”

There are still some good Republicans. The problem is that they are outnumbered by MAGA by a roughly 2 to q within their party. Chris Christie is fighting for sanity in the Republican Party and he is at 1% in the Republican presidential primary poll.

The Republican Party isn’t going to change or break away potentially until Trump is dead. There are usually only a few outcomes for authoritarians in politics and none of them involve retiring and riding off into the sunset.

President Biden’s optimism and belief in bipartisanship is admirable, but if anyone would know how hollowed out and corrupted the GOP has become it would be former Republican Nicolle Wallace.