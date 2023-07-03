House Democrat Destroys Mike Pence Criticism Of Biden On Ukraine

Facebook

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said Mike Pence has zero credibility on Ukraine and wrecked the former VP’s criticism of President Biden.

Jake Auchincloss said on MSNBC, ” I can’t help but laugh. Ed Sheeran is performing in my last few days, I might as well tell him how to put on a show. That’s how much credibility Mike Pence has. Mike Pence was vice president when Donald Trump was impeached for blackmailing Ukraine. He was vice president when Donald Trump went to Helsinki and prostituted himself before Putin in what two GOP nominees called disgraceful. Mike Pence has zero credibility on Ukraine. If I were him, I would be spending time on the phone and calling GOP members and asking them to not cut half a billion from Ukrainian support as they voted to do two weeks ago.”

Pence has no credibility on anything, but it takes a lot of something to stand in front of the nation and criticize Joe Biden for the job that he has done in aiding Ukraine after serving as Trump’s vice president. Mike Pence has revealed himself to be politically delusional.

Former vice president Pence thinks that he can court MAGA voters while being MAGA public enemy number one for not going along with Trump’s coup plot. Pence also seems to believe he can embrace Trump and not be covered by the stink of Trump’s failed administration.

Mike Pence could have been viewed as a hero if he had spoken out about Trump’s coup plot and disavowed the failed president. Instead, he is a national joke who refuses to criticize Trump even though the former president tried to send a mob to kill him on 1/6.

Pence is not a serious person, and his criticism of Biden should not be taken seriously by anyone.