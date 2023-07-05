Trump Just Accused Special Counsel Jack Smith Of Being A Crackhead

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump reacted to cocaine being found where guests enter for White House tours by claiming that special counsel Jack Smith looks like a crackhead to him.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden. But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was “very small,” & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!

…

Whatever happened to the 1,850 BOXES of Documents that Biden won’t show to anybody? What about the Docs found in Chinatown, D.C., and those in his unsecured garage, where Hunter stayed as China was sending Biden millions and millions of dollars for doing absolutely “nothing?” Maybe the nothing was “for doing plenty!”

…

Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!

A certain former president’s Diet Coke buzz must have started running a little low because, in the middle of his rant, he took a detour and veered into China, Hunter Biden, and boxes before returning to White House security tapes, cocaine, and Jack Smith.

The above three posts were made by Donald Trump consecutively in the same hour.

I am no psychologist, so let’s leave that for the experts, but it takes something really wild going on to jump from cocaine found where visitors enter to take tours to Jack Smith is a crackhead.

Read those Truth Social posts above, and keep in mind that this is the person who the Republican Party is poised to give its presidential nomination to.

Jack Smith is potentially on crack is what the man said who will likely be in charge of the 2024 Republican Party platform that all GOP candidates will be running under.

Things are definitely not fine inside the Republican Party.