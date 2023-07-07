Rudy Giuliani Recommended For Disbarment In Washington, D.C.

Facebook

A disciplinary committee has recommended that Rudy Giuliani be disbarred in Washington, D.C. for spreading lies about election fraud.

CNN reported:

“He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it,” the committee wrote. “By prosecuting that destructive case, Mr. Giuliani, a sworn officer of the Court, forfeited his right to practice law. He should be disbarred.”

….

“Mr. Giuliani has not acknowledged or accepted responsibility for his misconduct. To the contrary, he has declared his indignation over being subjected to the disciplinary process,” the committee wrote in its report. “We are convinced that a sanction must be enhanced to ensure that it adequately deters both Respondent (Giuliani) and other attorneys from acting similarly in the future.”

Giuliani’s case still needs to be considered by the Board on Professional Responsibility and the D.C. Court of Appeals.

The recommendation is another step in what is likely to be the end of the line for Rudy Giuliani as a licensed attorney. Fellow Trump 2020 election attorney Lin Wood chose to retire to avoid disbarment in his case.

Losing his law license will likely be the least of Rudy Giuliani’s problems. Trump’s former lawyer could be facing criminal charges in both Georgia and federally for his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Being disbarred is just the beginning. Rudy Giuliani could go from being America’s Mayor to America’s felon.