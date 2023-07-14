Biden Trounces Is Trump And DeSantis With Record $72 Million Fundraising

Facebook

Anyone worried about Democratic 2024 enthusiasm should look at the fact that the Biden-Harris campaign raised twice as much money as Trump and three times more than Ron DeSantis.

According to a statement from the Biden campaign:

Team Biden-Harris announced that it raised over $72 million from April through the end of the second quarter of 2023, demonstrating a sign of strong, early support and enthusiasm for the President’s reelection campaign. The team is also reporting today that it has $77 million in cash on hand, which represents the highest total amassed by a Democrat at any comparable point in history.

President Biden and Vice President Harris have seen an outpouring of support in the 67 days since they launched their reelection campaign. The Biden-Harris team dramatically outraised the announced totals from every GOP candidate running for president, including Donald Trump by more than 2:1 and Ron DeSantis by more than 3:1.

The Biden fundraising news is good for all Democrats because He has fundraising agreements with Democratic state parties in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This is important because it improves the ability of state parties to raise more money and raise it faster.

Well-funded state parties are the key to winning statewide races, turning state legislatures blue, and assisting in important local races.

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis aren’t even on the same planet as Biden and Harris when it comes to fundraising and organization. The media hammers away at the negative, but the fundraising numbers show that Biden has a vast base of support, and Democrats are ready to reelect him and Vice President Harris in 2024.